The Boogeyman Director Rob Savage On The Film's Scariest Moment, That Ending, And More [Exclusive Interview]

I have to ask you about the scene with the recorder flying into the water. Can you tell me about your approach to that and how you ended up pulling that off?

Yeah. Well, we had two of the most intense scenes of the movie kind of intercutting, building, building, building. We just needed something to puncture that dread, a little laugh in order to jump us over to the next scene. We came up with this idea of her flinging it into the water jug, and then we had to figure out how to do it and we ended up just doing it as a simple split screen. Sophie reacts and throws the thing off screen, and then we got our second AD to come in and throw it like he was making a basketball shot, and he got it in one take, amazingly. I think it's the only shot in the movie that we did in one take.

That's incredible. For me personally, the biggest scare in the film is the moment where Sadie slams the door and then the creature comes bursting through it a second later. Can you tell me what went into achieving that? It's so unexpected and intense.

I wanted to make it so that this is a film for everyone, but it's also a film for horror fans, and I wanted to make sure that anytime a horror fan might be getting ahead of me about where the scares are coming from, we had some way of blindsiding them. I wanted it to feel like even in the drama scenes, the daytime scenes, they weren't free to check their phones or make a cup of tea — that something might be coming to get them.

We had this idea of — and it wasn't necessarily inspired by this, but it serves the same purpose as that amazing scare in "Smile" with the head in the car window. We wanted to have just this one moment where her kind of delirious exhaustion led to us having our one and only dream sequence. We had the shot set up where Sophie comes in, she's on a wire rig, so she comes in, she says her line, "Leave me alone, Sawyer," yank, gets pulled back out of shot. We leave the camera locked off, we then clear the set and we attached a pulley onto the door. It was very "Flintstones." We had a pulley on the door with a big rock or something, some big weight, and we dropped the weight and the weight then pulled the door and the door just exploded out, and then we added a boogeyman into the midst of that.

I'm really interested in that idea you just explained about trying to stay one step ahead of the horror fans. Are there any other moments that you can think of where that was the driving force behind including a certain moment?

Well, the opening of the movie I wanted ... the opening of the movie is quite intense and quite hard, and I wanted to set out from the very beginning that this was a movie where nobody was safe, including and especially children, this being the boogeyman. There was a lot of back and forth — this is a PG-13 movie and we had to make sure we got that certificate, and there was a lot of back and forth on whether that was going to be able to stay in the movie as is. For some reason, I guess they must have been looking at their phones at the time, but the MPA had no problem with that opening scene and it stayed in the movie. These things are kind of codified and there are certain rules: You don't kill kids, you don't kill dogs. There are things horror fans know are kind of baked into the dogma of horror movie making, and it was important they felt like this movie was a little bit more deranged than their usual PG-13 horror movie.