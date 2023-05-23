Succession Featured An Extremely Funny Cameo For Brian Cox's Real-Life Wife

This post contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Succession."

When Logan Roy's ex-wives and mistresses gathered in the pews of a New York City church to mourn the angry, powerful man they loved, it was a quietly powerful moment in a "Succession" episode full of them. Viewers knew three of the four women who made up the front row of funeral attendees: there was Marcia (Hiam Abbass), Logan's current wife who left on a permanent shopping trip, only to return to assert her dominance in the wake of his death. There was Kerry (Zoe Winters), Logan's assistant-turned-rumored lover who proved herself a terrible news anchor when he was alive and a genuinely emotional person once he died. And then there was Lady Caroline (Harriet Walter), the icy, aristocratic mother of Kendall, Shiv, and Roman.

It was Caroline who made the surprisingly sweet gesture to bring all the women together, and Caroline who introduced the others to the fourth woman, Sally-Anne (Nicole Ansari-Cox). At first, I thought she might be Connor's long-lost mother, a character who the show has never named or confirmed as dead or alive, but whose mental health problems have been mentioned frequently. Caroline quickly clarified, though: "Sally-Anne was my Kerry ... so to speak," she told Marcia, implying that the woman was the mistress Logan ended up entangled with when married to Caroline.