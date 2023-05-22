Cinderella Is The Latest Children's Story To Be Subjected To The Horror Treatment
The idea of retelling placid and gentle children's fairy tales in a bloody, horror milieu is hardly new. Think of a fairy tale or beloved children's classic, and odds are good that someone has already transformed it into a horror movie. Off the top of my head: Neil Jordan made a horror movie out of Little Red Riding Hood with "The Company of Wolves" in 1984. Later, in 1996, filmmaker Matthew Bright brought the same story into a scuzzy modern setting with "Freeway." 1997 saw the release of "Snow White: A Tale of Terror" with Sigourney Weaver as the evil queen.
"The Little Mermaid" was transformed into an awesome 2015 horror musical called "The Lure." Pinocchio starred in "Pinocchio's Revenge." The Gingerbread Man was transformed into "The Gingerdead Man" (which is rather terrible, by the way). A quick stroll through the spider-webbed hallways of Tubi might reveal titles like "The Curse of Sleeping Beauty," 1995's "Rumplestiltskin," and multiple films called "The Tooth Fairy." And who, of course, could forget the 2007 film "Cadaverella?"
Still very much in the public consciousness, "Cinderella" will soon — once again — be getting the horror treatment in the form of "Cinderella's Curse," a new film currently in production. According to a report in Bloody Disgusting, "Cinderella's Curse" was recently purchased at the American Film Market, and will begin filming in England next month. It will likely be released in North America in October of 2023. Yes, sometimes the turnaround is that fast.
The precise details of the plot of "Cinderella's Curse" haven't been revealed, but the film's director, Louisa Warren, promised that "There are going to be some truly horrific deaths by her hands."
Death By Glass Slipper?
Warren is also the director of other fairy tale-inspired horror movies in recent years, including "Tooth Fairy: Queen of Pain," "The Leprechaun's Curse," and "The Mermaid's Curse." Warren is currently closing out production of nearly two dozen other features, including "Return of Punch and Judy," "Jack and Jill 3" (not a sequel to the Adam Sandler film), and "Cinderella's Massacre." It is unclear if "Cinderella's Curse" is at all connected to "Cinderella's Massacre." One can hope that this Cinderella smashes the glass slipper and shoves the sharp edge into someone's throat. Warren said: "I think the gorehounds are in for a treat in my dark retelling."
Bloody Disgusting also announced the cast, which will include Kelly Rian Sanson from "Curse of Jack Frost," "Curse of Humpty Dumpty 2," "Summoning Bloody Mary 2," "Nutcracker Massacre," and "Easter Bunny Massacre: The Bloody Trail." Sanson also plays a character credited merely as "Party Guest" in "Magic Mike's Last Dance." She will also play a "Party Guest" in "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One." Let us all agree that she is playing the same character in both.
Also part of the cast will be Danielle Scott from the recent "Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey," Lauren Budd, and Chrissie Wunna from "Dinosaur Hotel" and "Amityville Scarecrow 2." The film will be written by Harry Boxley, a frequent collaborator with Warren. Some of his other credits include a horror version of "Mary Had a Little Lamb," "Snake Hotel," and "Supernado."
"Cinderella's Curse" comes close to the announcement by "Blood and Honey" director Rhys Frake-Waterfield that he intends to make movies called "Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare" and "Bambi: The Reckoning" in addition to a "Blood and Honey 2."
One might say the world is in a very particular mood.