Cinderella Is The Latest Children's Story To Be Subjected To The Horror Treatment

The idea of retelling placid and gentle children's fairy tales in a bloody, horror milieu is hardly new. Think of a fairy tale or beloved children's classic, and odds are good that someone has already transformed it into a horror movie. Off the top of my head: Neil Jordan made a horror movie out of Little Red Riding Hood with "The Company of Wolves" in 1984. Later, in 1996, filmmaker Matthew Bright brought the same story into a scuzzy modern setting with "Freeway." 1997 saw the release of "Snow White: A Tale of Terror" with Sigourney Weaver as the evil queen.

"The Little Mermaid" was transformed into an awesome 2015 horror musical called "The Lure." Pinocchio starred in "Pinocchio's Revenge." The Gingerbread Man was transformed into "The Gingerdead Man" (which is rather terrible, by the way). A quick stroll through the spider-webbed hallways of Tubi might reveal titles like "The Curse of Sleeping Beauty," 1995's "Rumplestiltskin," and multiple films called "The Tooth Fairy." And who, of course, could forget the 2007 film "Cadaverella?"

Still very much in the public consciousness, "Cinderella" will soon — once again — be getting the horror treatment in the form of "Cinderella's Curse," a new film currently in production. According to a report in Bloody Disgusting, "Cinderella's Curse" was recently purchased at the American Film Market, and will begin filming in England next month. It will likely be released in North America in October of 2023. Yes, sometimes the turnaround is that fast.

The precise details of the plot of "Cinderella's Curse" haven't been revealed, but the film's director, Louisa Warren, promised that "There are going to be some truly horrific deaths by her hands."