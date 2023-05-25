The Little Mermaid Adds A New Friendship Element To Ariel And Eric's Romance

Disney's live-action version of their 1989 animated classic "The Little Mermaid" is about to hit theaters. If you're familiar with the Disney princess genre and the fairy tales that some of them are based on, you know that the characters can often be very young. Most of the princesses are said to be teenagers. In fact, in the live-action version, Ariel (Halle Bailey) is referred to as a teenager more than once.

This is fiction, of course, but the idea of a teenager marrying can be upsetting for many people, even if that person is a mermaid and the other is a 21-year-old prince (Jonah Hauer-King, who plays Prince Eric). The main thrust of the story is that Ariel asserts her own wants and needs and breaks away from what she's been told to do for what feels right to her. That's a big part of one's teenage years, making it more difficult to set the story, say, in her 20s.

Though the script didn't change her approximate age, the film has added something that was less focused on in the animated version: friendship. I recently attended the press conference for "The Little Mermaid," where Hauer-King spoke about the importance of that. I also spoke to director/producer Rob Marshall and producer John DeLuca about the choice and how they handled it in a two-on-one interview.