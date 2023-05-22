The Color Purple Trailer: The Vivid, Musical Adaptation Arrives In Theaters This Christmas

The film's first trailer definitely looks different from the versions of this story we've seen before, as it only briefly touches on the abuse at the story's center and the queer romance that was a canonical part of Walker's book. Since this is only a trailer, rest assured we'll be seeing a lot more in the final film.

We do see a young Celie (Mpasi) and her sister Nettie (Bailey) cross paths with Mister (Domingo), the abusive man whose violence one of the two will spend the next decades trying to escape. Mostly, though, the trailer shows the glitzier, movie musical side of the story, with Henson's Shug Avery showing a grown-up Celie (Barrino) another side of life, complete with sequined dresses, feathered costumes, and glamorous old-Hollywood dance numbers.

The trailer's most indelible moment comes courtesy of Barrino, who can be heard singing a climactic song called "I'm Here" which features prominently in the Broadway show. The musician and actress' voice is just as stunning and emotive as it was when she won "American Idol" at age 19, and when she earned a Grammy for her third album in 2011. Believe it or not, "The Color Purple" marks Barrino's first major film appearance, and from what we've seen, it's going to be a showstopper.

"The Color Purple" hits theaters on December 25, 2023.