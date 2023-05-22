Succession's Kieran Culkin Refused To Rehearse Roman's Funeral Breakdown

Creator and writer Jesse Armstrong offered some words of wisdom to make sure Culkin was in the right head space for the scene, telling him, "You shoot yourself in the foot for being a human being." Right when Roman is trying to revert back to a position of power and indifference after "pre-grieving," he completely and utterly falls apart right when he's trying to gather himself up. He's never going to be a killer and everyone knows it. To make matters worse, an end-of-episode reveal shows that someone recorded Roman's breakdown and it's already been leaked to the world outside.

Although Roman is genuinely overwhelmed, Culkin knows the character well enough to understand exactly why he fell apart. "This is the first time, I think, in his life where he felt like he had absolutely no control or say in the situation," he told Vanity Fair. That lends itself to Culkin's decision not to rehearse the scene: he didn't want to be in control either.

There's another deep-seated reason Roman collapses into a puddle, and it has to do with one estranged family member in particular: Ewan Roy. Logan's righteous, indignant brother crashes the funeral just before Roman is about to speak, shocking the congregation with a harrowing true story of their experiences together as children during World War II. Ewan's speech is filled with agonizing honesty, which flusters Roman just as he's preparing to tell the triumphant version of his father's WWII story that he's seen rehearsing at the beginning of the episode.

If Ewan hadn't delivered that speech, it's highly unlikely that Roman would have completely crumbled under the pressure. In minutes, Ewan damages Logan's image with harsh, damning words saying that he "fed that dark flame in men, the hard mean hard-relenting flame that keeps their heart warm while another grows cold." How exactly do you follow that?