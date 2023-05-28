Charlize Theron's Dedication In Fast X 'Terrified' The Film's Director

There are really only two ways to become a successful action star. You can either come up through the ranks of the stunt world and hone your acting chops along the way, or start out as an actor first and mold yourself into a formidable fighter that's believable onscreen. Charlize Theron has done the latter, going from ingénue roles like "2 Days in the Valley" to an award-winning performance in "Monster" to instantly iconic action roles in "Mad Max: Fury Road" and "Atomic Blonde." Theron has clearly caught the bug for close combat brawls and complex fight choreography, and with the sequels "The Old Guard 2" and "Atomic Blonde 2" on the way, audiences are going to be watching her kicking, punching, and shooting her way through Hollywood for the foreseeable future.

Theron could probably go toe-to-toe with Keanu Reeves at this point, which is why it seemed a little peculiar when her character Cipher was introduced in "The Fate of the Furious" and then immediately sidelined as soon as the action started revving up. When she returned in "F9," she was still relegated to looking cool behind giant monitor screens where she was too busy orchestrating the action instead of getting in on the fun. With "Fast X" now in theaters, Cheron and director Louis Leterrier were determined to not make the mistake for a third time.

In the latest high octane entry in the ongoing franchise, Cipher gets to come out of the cyber-terrorist basement to throw down with Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) in a brutal one-on-one fight and take on a group of some of her former agents, now led by one of the all-time "Fast and Furious" villains, Dante Reyes (Jason Mamoa). But when Leterrier came on set for the first time, he wasn't expecting to see the almost dangerous level of dedication from Theron.