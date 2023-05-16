Barry Season 4 Episode 6 Has Stealthy Cameos From Bill Burr And SNL's James Austin Johnson

The Christian podcasting bit is both extremely funny and on brand with the vision of the future "Barry" imagines — where most everything is the same, but YouTube has snuff films and gun store employees make buyers look at pictures of gun violence victims. The show's idea of what the future might look like is basically the present, except for hints that violence is even more normalized. The joke is fantastic, but Hader said it was actually added in late in the writing process because Barry's plot for the episode was originally pretty thin. "In the episode initially, he just kind of drives up, shows up, and then he's just kind of following Cousineau around," he said.

"We thought it'd be nice if she says that and that sticks with him and he's like, 'Wait, is that a sin?'" Hader told The Wrap, referencing Sally's (Sarah Goldberg) earlier comment that killing Gene might not be in God's plan for Barry. For Hader's part, he doesn't seem to see Barry as a criminal mastermind, but a man who's always willing to bend his own worldview to do what feels right to him in the moment. "He's not that bright, but he can find something that validates his feelings," Hader said. Lucky for him — if not for Gene — Bill Burr's unhinged hockey-playing pastor comes through loud and clear like a message from God ... right after Barry ignores the other guys' messages from God.

"Barry" airs new episodes on HBO and Max on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.