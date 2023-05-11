My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 Trailer: How Many Big Fat Greek Weddings Are They Going To Have?

"My Big Fat Greek Wedding" was the true definition of a sleeper hit: a quirky romantic comedy that came out of nowhere to crack the top 10 at the 2002 box office and readily outgross the likes of "Minority Report," "Chicago," and "The Bourne Identity." (Just gonna let that sink in for a moment.) Now, 21 years later, Nia Vardalos' rom-com is giving rise to a trilogy with "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3" – a sequel that, contrary to its title, may not actually involve a wedding at all.

What shenanigans, you might ask, is Fotoula "Toula" Portokalos (Vardalos) and her zany clan of relatives up to this time? Taking a trip to Greece for a family reunion, naturally! Unfortunately, the Portokalos' would-be carefree vacation is tinged with a lining of sadness due to the recent passing of patriarch Costas/"Gus." It's a touching nod to actor Michael Constantine's real-life death in 2021 and as someone with a perplexing amount of emotional investment in this franchise (I don't really know how this happened, either), I'm just glad the movie isn't pretending that Gus randomly decided to skip a trip back home to his native country or something equally nonsensical.

Anyway, enough with the tears and heartbreak. It's time for the day-drinking jokes and multiple scenes involving members of the Portokalos household making a spectacle of themselves in public. And never fear: of course, there's a Windex gag in the film's newly-unveiled trailer, which you can watch below.