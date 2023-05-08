Clone High Trailer: Joan, JFK, Abe, And Cleo Are Thawed Out And Back In School

On May 23, 2023, the streaming service Max will debut a reboot of "Clone High," the Canadian animated series created by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Bill Lawrence that initially ran in 2002 and 2003.

For those unfamiliar with the series, it had something of an odd premise. A shadowy governmental organization called the Secrey Board of Shadowy Figures has found a way to clone notable leaders from throughout human history. Hundreds of them were cloned about 16 years ago, and the teenage versions of the historical figures are now all attending the same all-American high school. The series lead was Abraham Lincoln (Will Forte), who would encounter the usual trials of adolescence. Abe would have an on-again-off-again relationship with Cleopatra (Christa Miller), and was best friends with Joan of Arc (Nicole Sullivan) and Gandhi (Michael McDonald). Abe's primary rival was the womanizing JFK (Chris Miller). Other attendees of Clone High included Martin Luther King, Jr., Buddy Holly, Marie Antoinette, Harriet Tubman, Genghis Khan, and Moses.

The central joke of the series is that the clones, more or less a glorified science experiment, are just as foolish and horny as average teenagers. They may possess some of the qualities as the providers of their genetic material, but not so much that they behave historically.

The new Max series will be a continuation of the original show, but sees the clones surviving a 20-year cryogenic slumber only to wake once more in 2023, where they are still teenagers. Now, not only are they descended from history, but their slang is trapped in 2003. Like anything made by Lord & Miller, it's wonderfully high-concept.

The new series will premiere its first two episodes on May 23, 2023, with two new episodes dropping every Thursday from June 1 through June 22, 2023.