Star Wars: Visions Season 2 Upholds Two Time-Honored Franchise Traditions

When the London Evening News took out a full-page ad on May 4, 1979 congratulating Margaret Thatcher on becoming Prime Minister, the UK newspaper couldn't have imagined that the pun they used, "May the Fourth Be With You," would become such an effective marketing tool for Lucasfilm over four decades later. "The Empire Strikes Back" just happened to be in production over at Elstree Studios at that time, so Star Wars fever could have certainly been in the spring air. Thatcher was a staunch symbol of the Establishment who may have fit in quite well with the Empire in George Lucas' epic space saga. But winning the hearts and minds of everyday people is a task best suited to the Rebellion.

Fighting against powerful regimes has always been a common thread in Star Wars, and that theme is continued in one of the best episodes in the new animated anthology "Star Wars: Visions Volume 2." The French outfit Studio La Cachette ("Primal," "Love Death + Robots") has delivered a sensuous, rousing short film titled "The Spy Dancer" that spotlights an act of resistance against the Imperials inside a lavish nightclub. The story centers around a cabaret dancer named Loi'e who discovers the officer that took her son is in attendance one night during a performance. With her secret dance company of spies at her side, Loi'e doesn't hesitate to go from dancer to rebel in one fell swoop.

The flowing animation of "The Spy Dancer" is exquisitely choreographed, and the episode also manages to include some of the poetry and rhyming of Star Wars by incorporating a couple of classic phrases into the mix.