New Fast X Trailer: You Gotta Respect A Silly Franchise That Takes Itself So Seriously

As Washington's vocals and Richter's strings swell over footage from "Fast X" of a flaming runaway boulder colliding with Dom's Dodge Charger, one can feel the exquisite tension between visuals so nakedly frivolous and music so achingly earnest. That's the secret "Fast" formula in a nutshell, though: like Diesel's stone-faced expression, the minute you crack wise is the minute you lose your integrity.

It's an odd lesson to take in, given that the current blockbuster landscape is polluted with rampant irony and self-reference, to mostly successful results. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has arguably built its empire on snark; after all, its lynchpin was Robert Downey Jr., an actor whose entire screen persona is crafted around snide sarcastic commentary. Though Downey Jr. and Marvel are also capable of great earnestness, the blend has proven so attractive to other filmmakers that it's become difficult to take a lot of recent films seriously when they can't seem to take themselves at face value, either.

The specialness of the "Fast" series embodied by this latest trailer is that, in taking itself with such a huge degree of seriousness, it's essentially become ridicule-proof. These films know they're ridiculous — an entire subplot in "F9" was devoted to Roman (Tyrese Gibson) marveling at how improbable it is that they're all still alive — and they don't care, choosing to embrace rather than dismiss.

If the "Open Road" trailer is any indication of how "Fast X" will treat the impending closing act of the "F&F" saga, then we seem to be in for a unique treat: a franchise that has stuck to its principles all the way until the end of the road. Here's hoping that the series and its near-Shakespearean levels of betrayals, couplings, reversals, and resurrections goes out on a high note when "Fast X" opens on May 19, 2023.