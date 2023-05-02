Why Isn't Connie Britton Returning For The White Lotus Season 3?
Mike White's HBO dramedy "The White Lotus" remains one of the most unlikely smash hits in TV history. During the dark days of the pandemic when creatives weren't even sure if Hollywood still had a future, HBO needed content and needed it quick. White was a fast and effective writer who could potentially develop a show in record time. "HBO came to me and was hoping I could come up with some idea that was Covid-friendly and in one location," White told The Hollywood Reporter when season 1 premiered. "I was like, 'Maybe we can do a show in a posh hotel?' That was kind of the initial idea, then I thought there's something I've always wanted to write about the leisure world and people trying to escape their lives and then ending up being more stuck in a crucible."
Television history was made and season 1 became a cult phenomenon. The show made Jennifer Coolidge a superstar, earning the actor an Emmy and Golden Globe for her portrayal as the endlessly clueless, filthy rich socialite Tanya McQuoid. At the end of season 2, Tanya shoots her way out of a failed murder attempt on a yacht only to wind up tripping and falling to her watery death in the Mediterranean Sea. In the end, she may have gotten what she deserved, but her absence will most definitely be felt in the upcoming third season.
To help fill the gap, Connie Britton was previously in talks to reprise her role as season 1's workaholic mom Nicole Mossbacher in the Thailand-set follow-up, but sadly, it looks like that will no longer be the case. Although Britton would love to appear in another season of "The White Lotus" in the future, a scheduling conflict has made it impossible to return for season 3.
A missed opportunity...for now
Last summer, Britton hinted at her possible return based on an idea from White. "He wanted me to be in the second season, and there was an idea that I loved for the character," she told Deadline. "Our intention is to do it in the third season. A piece of casting didn't work in the second season and we're hoping to [do] that in the third season. I would love to see a spin-off on every character in that show."
There were rumors Britton's character would be playing Laura Dern's character's sister. Dern, whose voice was heard in season 2 as the estranged wife of Michael Imperioli's womanizing Dom, was rumored to appear in the flesh in season 3 as that same character, Abby. That possibility could be the idea that Britton responded to, but plans have changed which may now effect the upcoming storyline. Britton is now set to appear alongside Robert DeNiro and Joan Allen in the conspiracy theory thriller "Zero Day," a limited series that will premiere on Netflix.
"[Britton] would love to do another season of 'The White Lotus' at some point, but she is not participating in the upcoming season," a representative for the actress told TVLine.
But we'll still see at least one familiar face
Another character from season 1 is returning for season 3, however: Natasha Rothwell will reprise her role as Belinda, the endearing spa manager of The White Lotus Hawaiian hotel. After Tanya walked back her promise to bankroll Belinda's business at the end of the first season, there's some poetic justice seeing her return. Surely, Belinda won't make the same mistake again with the next group of elitist tourists coming down the driveway.
With "Succession" and "Barry" set to have their season finales in a few weeks, HBO should welcome more seasons of "The White Lotus," so we hope Britton and maybe a few other familiar faces will show up again at some point down the line.