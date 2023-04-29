Kevin Feige Has Extra Special Words For Dave Bautista Following Guardians Of The Galaxy 3
In contrast to a number of "standalone" films within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, "Guardians of the Galaxy" was notable upon its release in 2014 for containing a fantastic ensemble cast right out of the gate (as opposed to 2012's "The Avengers" being built of characters established in earlier films). The film made Chris Pratt a marquee leading man, gave Zoe Saldaña a third famous character who frequents alien planets, and made us believe that a raccoon and a tree could not only talk but sound like Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel, respectively.
Yet the biggest surprise of that movie, when it came to the cast, was Dave Bautista's portrayal of the lovably dense Drax the Destroyer. While the film was not Bautista's first turn as a thespian, it put the actor on the proverbial Hollywood map, shifting his public persona from his history as a professional wrestler. Appearing as "Dave Batista" in WWE events since around the early '00s, Bautista made a name for himself as an entertainer, but "Guardians" and Drax kickstarted his acting career.
On the eve of the release of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," MCU president Kevin Feige is especially enamored of Bautista's work, both in general as well as in the new film. For a franchise such as the MCU that saw pre-established stars like Robert Downey, Jr. and Scarlett Johansson make celebrities out of B-tier Marvel comics characters, Feige is justifiably proud of the movie star success story that Bautista's term as Drax represents.
Feige calls Bautista 'one of the best actors' in the MCU
Just judging by the film's trailer, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" appears to be a momentous film in the "Guardians" trilogy, let alone the MCU. Characters like Chris Pratt's Peter Quill, Cooper's Rocket Raccoon, and others are seen in various stages of distress, indicating that some seismic and highly emotional events are about to befall the Guardians.
As such, the mood during a recent press conference for the film attended by /Film's own Jenna Busch was suitably celebratory, with director James Gunn and producer Feige praising their cast for their efforts. Feige was sure to namecheck a few actors in particular, putting Bautista front and center:
"Dave Bautista, who I think — I watched the movie last night, and we were talking [earlier] about moments that tear us up. When he watches — I'm not gonna give anything away, but he gives an expression in the movie. And I literally am like, not only is Drax one of the best characters in the MCU, written by James, but I think Dave Bautista has become one of the best actors that we've ever gotten. And I just wanted to give that shout out."
Bautista's peak hasn't arrived yet
It's true that Bautista's work as Drax is exceptional — his performance allows the character to function as comic relief, but never at the expense of himself or the film. He's an integral part of the movie and the cast, in other words, and not just a joke machine to cut to when things get heavy.
Bautista's performance as Drax already demonstrated the actor's considerable range, and the series of roles he's chosen subsequent to the first "Guardians" continues to stretch the actor and show audiences — as well as himself — the breadth of his abilities. Although he's portrayed the expected (for a pro wrestler) collection of heavies and action heroes, Bautista has managed to select films like "Spectre," "Blade Runner 2049," "Army of the Dead" and "Dune," demonstrating he's interested in working with filmmakers of some renown rather than taking a starring role in any old feature. He's proven his deft comedic timing several times over, too, with broad studio comedies like "Stuber" and more erudite fare like "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery."
It's another 2023 film that demonstrates Bautista's considerable determination to expanding his acting range: M. Night Shyamalan's "Knock at the Cabin." His performance as the soft-spoken, doom-laden Leonard in that film was so successful it even convinced the actor himself that he was now "respected" as an actor, not just an entertainer or personality.
If Feige's comments are anything to go by, then we have a new treat to look forward to in Bautista's work as Drax in "Vol. 3." Though this film is supposedly the last hurrah for the Guardians, it's certain that we're going to see a lot more of Dave Bautista on movie screens going forward.
"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" arrives in theaters on May 5, 2023.