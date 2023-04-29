Kevin Feige Has Extra Special Words For Dave Bautista Following Guardians Of The Galaxy 3

In contrast to a number of "standalone" films within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, "Guardians of the Galaxy" was notable upon its release in 2014 for containing a fantastic ensemble cast right out of the gate (as opposed to 2012's "The Avengers" being built of characters established in earlier films). The film made Chris Pratt a marquee leading man, gave Zoe Saldaña a third famous character who frequents alien planets, and made us believe that a raccoon and a tree could not only talk but sound like Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel, respectively.

Yet the biggest surprise of that movie, when it came to the cast, was Dave Bautista's portrayal of the lovably dense Drax the Destroyer. While the film was not Bautista's first turn as a thespian, it put the actor on the proverbial Hollywood map, shifting his public persona from his history as a professional wrestler. Appearing as "Dave Batista" in WWE events since around the early '00s, Bautista made a name for himself as an entertainer, but "Guardians" and Drax kickstarted his acting career.

On the eve of the release of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," MCU president Kevin Feige is especially enamored of Bautista's work, both in general as well as in the new film. For a franchise such as the MCU that saw pre-established stars like Robert Downey, Jr. and Scarlett Johansson make celebrities out of B-tier Marvel comics characters, Feige is justifiably proud of the movie star success story that Bautista's term as Drax represents.