Warrior Season 3 Returns To Chinatown For Even More Action

Season 2 of "Warrior" saw tensions build between the community of Chinese immigrants — both within and without the tongs, as well as gangs of increasingly nationalistic Irish workers — until an angry, racist Irish mob violently marched their way into Chinatown. They're pushed out thanks to de facto unity on the part of the tongs' greatest warriors, and Ah Sahm emerges as an accidental folk hero of sorts.

His struggle in season 3 will surely involve coming to terms with this new legacy, as series star Andrew Koji explained in an interview with Deadline:

Since coming off the boat and entering the world of San Francisco, Chinatown, Ah Sahm has been a great fighter, but not a true martial artist or Warrior. He's like an early draft version of the icon of Bruce Lee— always too rough around the edges and immature to become the man he should be for the people that need him. This part of the story sees him step further into his true self.

This path will undoubtedly cause tension between Ah Sahm and his friend (and new tong leader) Young Jun (Jason Tobin), and will surely put a target on his back as Mai Ling aims to maneuver her government connections for greater power in Chinatown.

The series' first two seasons aired on Cinemax before the latter halted original programming, and the series was subsequently picked up and renewed by HBO Max (where you can now stream all previous episodes). Boasting strong drama and some of the best martial arts action in TV history, you won't want to miss season 3.

Warrior season 3 premieres with a pair of new episodes on Thursday, June 29, 2023.