Blood & Gold Trailer: An Inglourious Tale Of Nazis And Treasure

Doesn't that look like fun? At the very least it offers a clever way to market a movie, rather than another run-of-the-mill trailer that could easily get lost in the shuffle. From the voiceover, to the grainy look, and even the gleeful framing of the violence, this gives the movie a very down-and-dirty, drive-in movie feel. Credit to Netflix for having some fun with the marketing here, especially when it seems like they often release movies and TV shows with very little promotion at all.

Also interesting is the fact that director Peter Thorwarth's Nazi revenge tale seems to be cut from a very similar cloth as this year's "Sisu" (read our review here), which has earned a great deal of critical praise for the story of one man against a squad of Nazis who are trying to steal his gold. As for the specifics of the story in "Blood & Gold," the synopsis reads as follows:

On his way to find his daughter, deserter Henrich is stopped by SS troops and hanged from a tree. Courageous farmer Elsa saves him just in time. United by their common enemy, the two fight for justice and for their families.

The cast includes Alexander Scheer ("The Spy"), Robert Maaser ("Barbarians"), Florian Schmidtke ("Blood Red Sky"), Stephan Grossmann ("Look Who's Back"), Marie Hacke ("Outlander"), and Petra Zieser ("Tatort"). Stefan Barth ("Motown") penned the screenplay.

"Blood & Gold" hits Netflix on May 26, 2023.