Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 Footage Reaction: Tom Cruise Races Through Rome [CinemaCon 2023]

Tom Cruise's Journey with "Mission: Impossible" began all the way back in 1996 with the first live-action movie adaptation of the classic spy series. Now, nearly 30 years later, Cruise is once again returning as Ethan Hunt to finish what he started all those years ago in the two-part (presumably epic) finale "Dead Reckoning." Part one hits theaters this summer, and the folks on the ground at CinemaCon just got a fresh look at some brand-new footage from the much-anticipated blockbuster. Fortunately, we're here to let you know what was on display for the crowd.

/Film's own Ben Pearson is at the convention in Las Vegas and is relaying his findings for us to share. Director Christopher McQuarrie is returning to direct the film, continuing his long standing partnership with Cruise. This film has been in production for so long — in no small part due to the pandemic – that audiences at CinemaCon were actually treated to footage last year as well. That's probably why the budget ballooned to nearly $300 million. Will that prove to be money well spent by the folks at Paramount Pictures? Let's see what the footage tells us, shall we?