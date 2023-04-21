Star Trek: Picard's Ed Speleers Auditioned For A Different Star Trek Role

Speelers' original audition for the "Star Trek" universe didn't go entirely as planned. As he revealed in the interview, "Initially I was actually asked to go up for a different part in a different Trek series," he said. "I think it was 'Strange New Worlds." At the time, it didn't end up going his way. "I did a tape and nothing came of it," he said. "I was a bit disgruntled, if I remember correctly!"

The audition involved dialogue excerpts, referred to as "sides," which are often fake and written specifically for auditioning purposes, so he couldn't fully know what role he was actually auditioning for at the time. But Speelers has a hypothesis, and it would have been a pretty important role in Trek history. "This would be completely hazarding a guess," he stated, "[but] I'm assuming based on what I've seen of 'Strange New Worlds' that it's the Kirk character that Paul Wesley played." Stepping into Kirk's shoes would certainly have been a notch up in the Star Trek chain of command, were that indeed the role that got away. "Maybe I'm backing myself far too much there. But I feel that that's right, judging by the sides that I had at the time," he clarified.

Putting that exact role and whoever else it went to aside, Speelers had a chance to become a different great rogue of "Star Trek" history. But he certainly made his mark on "Picard," and there's always the possibility he pops up elsewhere in the universe down the line.