Rachel McAdams Passed On The Devil Wears Prada, Casino Royale, And Iron Man

There are near-countless stories of actors passing on roles that ended up looking like extremely poor decisions in hindsight. Rather famously, Will Smith passed on starring as Neo in "The Matrix," for example. Nicolas Cage also could have starred in "The Lord of the Rings." But Rachel McAdams, the star of "Mean Girls" and "Spotlight," among many other things, has entered the all-time pantheon of actors who passed on big roles. She passed on not one – but five huge movies in a row. Between 2006 and 2008, McAdams passed on "The Devil Wears Prada," "Casino Royale," "Mission: Impossible III," "Iron Man," and "Get Smart."

The impressive streak of turning down eventual hit films was revealed in a profile of the actress by Bustle in anticipation of her new movie, "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret." It's explained that McAdams took a break from 2006 to 2008 and moved back to Canada, after starring in movies like "Wedding Crashers" and "Red Eye." She was on a hot streak, and the offers came pouring in. "There's certainly things like 'I wish I'd done that.' I step back and go, 'That was the right person for that,'" McAdams explained. Speaking a bit further, the actress said that there was a looming sense of guilt that loomed in passing up on these golden opportunities at the time.