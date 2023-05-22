Barry's Robert Wisdom Talks Obsession, Being Directed By Bill Hader, And More [Exclusive Interview]

Can you recall a time this season when you sort of raised your hand and said, "I don't think my character would behave exactly this way or would say this exact line," and were able to collaborate in finding a solution? Did that ever happen?

Our set is so collaborative and is so generous. There was a moment when there was some information being brought up in a scene and it didn't feel right. And I mentioned it and Bill said, "You're right," and just went with it right away. I mean, there was no back and forth about it. He added that this is why he loves our cast, because when they have instincts, when they have a gut call, they're usually right. And that's just trust. You don't use that all the time. But that's the kind of nature of play that was going on all the time. We would often be in the middle of a scene and there was a way to say something differently, so Bill would just, right on the spot, put it in our mouths and we'd make that work. Just all kinds of ways to get new information or new language.

There was no tension underneath and no proprietary kind of stuff. Of course in the big picture ... it's Bill's vision. This isn't just a plot-driven story that you stick to your lines and there's a script supervisor who's like, "Say this like this." It's like Rodin sitting in front of a stone and then pulling out one of the great sculptures. Bill starts with this thing and then he gets it with us on set, and then he starts to just really shape it, shape it, chip it, doing all those things. You see it later on in a stage where he puts some music behind it or he pops this out or that out, or the editors do their thing, just this crazy and inventive way to edit something. So it's way beyond — an actor's ego can say, "Well, I should be doing this," and like it's not that kind of thing.

Do you recall any scenes in season 4 that were maybe a little tougher to get through but were reworked and ultimately ended up working out?

In Jim's story, Jim's story is very spartan and compact, dense with feeling, but it was shot in a much tighter frame than some of the other characters. So you play in it differently. The viewer gets to read into what Jim is up to as well as what he's saying he's up to. So it's kind of like the spine of a book: That just runs through all the pages, it keeps it all together, but on the pages are everybody else's story. I think that's what Jim's whole thing is.

I know your character isn't on screen during some of the wildest scenes of this season, but I would love to hear just memories and stories that you might have from your time on set. When you think back on your time in season 4, what's the first thing that comes to mind?

What comes to mind is that, "This is the last time I might be seeing these folks doing their brilliant stuff," and the little conversations we have waiting to walk out on set, or to the crew. The crew is just fantastic and really well run, but not tight, not uptight. And everybody loves the show, so it's not a thing of people just jobbing in. It's that kind of stuff that you remember that gives you a little pep when you go back out for take two, take three, take four, a new setup. You go out there with knowing that somebody has just knocked one over the fence and they're just waiting to be driven home, and then you come out and, boom, you just do your single and that's what you got to do. So it's a team thing and we get it done.