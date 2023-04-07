The Next Episode Of The Mandalorian Teases The Return Of A Major Star Wars Villain

This post contains spoilers for "The Mandalorian" episode 7 — set to air April 12, 2023, on Disney+ — which was partially previewed for the crowd at Star Wars Celebration in London.

Star Wars Celebration 2023 just kicked off with the Lucasfilm panel to beat all Lucasfilm panels, a true news bonanza with all the announcements you could possibly want. (Whether these projects actually get made or not is another matter entirely). Arguably the most exciting news of them all is a big tease about the return of everyone's favorite blue Grand Admiral, Thrawn himself.

Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Rick Famuyiwa took the stage — with a bit of assistance from Pedro Pascal via video message — to talk about the ongoing third season of "The Mandalorian." Filoni talked about how the storyline of the Mandalorians and the Children of the Watch cult came out of a desire not to retcon anything, but instead use the possibility given by the Mandalorians on the show never removing their helmets and making that a part of the story. To explore what it means to be a Mandalorian, what the title of the show itself means, and to explore different aspects of the culture and how they can be different, but also stronger together.

It was reiterated that Famuyiwa is directing the last two episodes of season 3 of "The Mandalorian," and we saw the first eight or so minutes of next week's episode 7. We see the return of Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), who never stopped making plans. Turns out, he is anticipating something, a grand welcome for a Grand Admiral. That's right, "The Mandalorian" is bringing Thrawn back!