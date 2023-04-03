Paddington 3 Is Finally Happening, So Break Out The Marmalade Sandwiches
Great news for those who wanted their beloved fictional brown bear, Paddington, to return to the big screen: The much-anticipated third installment in the "Paddington" film series is finally happening! This is a triumph for long-time fans of the acclaimed film franchise, as there were doubts earlier this year that we might not be getting a "Paddington 3" after all. Now that the film is officially slated to start production sometime in June (via Deadline), it's time to whip up some delicious marmalade sandwiches in celebration of the news.
Officially titled "Paddington in Peru," the third installment in the "Paddington" film series will see the return of the highly-intelligent brown bear (who even tweeted about his return, by the way), who will most likely travel back to his birthplace, Peru. This time, music videos and commercials director Dougal Wilson will be helming this much-awaited sequel, with Ben Whishaw reprising his role as the voice of the titular charming bear. Paul King, who directed the first two "Paddington" films will not be returning to spearhead this installment — King is currently busy directing the Timothée Chalamet-starrer, "Wonka" — but he is collaborating with writers Simon Farnaby and Marton Burton to pen the story for the film.
All seems to be well again in this cruel world.
New adventures in Peru
The legacy of the first two "Paddington" movies is unprecedented. Receiving several BAFTA nominations in numerous categories, the "Paddington" franchise has managed to carve a special place in the hearts of critics and audiences. Apart from being endlessly charming, these films brim with wit and heart, while offering a subtle, yet razor-sharp criticism of British colonialism and xenophobia. "Paddington in Peru" could potentially dive deeper into these themes and paint a vivid, unforgettable picture of the immigrant experience via Paddington's colorful adventures along the way.
King spoke about passing the directorial torch to Wilson, stating that he's "delighted" for the fresh adventures that Paddington Bear is about to embark on:
"After ten years of working on the Paddington movies, I feel absurdly protective of the little bear, and I'm delighted that Dougal will be there to hold his paw as he embarks on his third big-screen adventure...Aunt Lucy once asked us to 'Please Look After This Bear.' I know Dougal will do so admirably."
The film's screenplay will be penned by Burton, Jon Foster, and James Lamont, and production company Studio Canal will be returning to collaborate on the film. Although an official cast list is yet to be announced, "Paddington in Peru" is expected to feature a mix of new and returning voice actors. It seems like the six-year wait since the release of "Paddington 2" has gloriously paid off.
"Paddington in Peru" does not have a release date at the moment.