Paddington 3 Is Finally Happening, So Break Out The Marmalade Sandwiches

Great news for those who wanted their beloved fictional brown bear, Paddington, to return to the big screen: The much-anticipated third installment in the "Paddington" film series is finally happening! This is a triumph for long-time fans of the acclaimed film franchise, as there were doubts earlier this year that we might not be getting a "Paddington 3" after all. Now that the film is officially slated to start production sometime in June (via Deadline), it's time to whip up some delicious marmalade sandwiches in celebration of the news.

Officially titled "Paddington in Peru," the third installment in the "Paddington" film series will see the return of the highly-intelligent brown bear (who even tweeted about his return, by the way), who will most likely travel back to his birthplace, Peru. This time, music videos and commercials director Dougal Wilson will be helming this much-awaited sequel, with Ben Whishaw reprising his role as the voice of the titular charming bear. Paul King, who directed the first two "Paddington" films will not be returning to spearhead this installment — King is currently busy directing the Timothée Chalamet-starrer, "Wonka" — but he is collaborating with writers Simon Farnaby and Marton Burton to pen the story for the film.

All seems to be well again in this cruel world.