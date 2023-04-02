Ryuichi Sakamoto, Composer Known For The Revenant And The Last Emperor, Dies At 71

"The Revenant" stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a fur trapper who returns from the brink of death in the wilderness to seek revenge against the man who murdered his son. When he was working on the score, Sakamoto was recuperating from his own brush with death; prior to this most recent cancer diagnosis, he had previously been diagnosed with throat cancer, which had gone into remission.

In a 2016 interview with Fact magazine, Sakamoto said he was stunned to hear the news of David Bowie's death the night before. "Even now I can't believe," said Sakamoto. "This morning I carefully listened back to each track of the new album. His vocals sound not like a cancer patient — because I know that. I was diagnosed with cancer two years ago, so I know what it is. It doesn't sound right."

Sakamoto was more than just a fan of Bowie's music. His first ever screen acting role was opposite Bowie in Nagisa Ōshima's 1983 war film "Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence" (for which Sakamoto also wrote the score). Set during World War II, the film stars Sakamoto as Captain Yonoi, the commander of a POW camp where Bowie's character, Major Jack "Strafer" Celliers, is interned. The two men were in some ways mirrors of one another: Sakamoto was also best known for his music, as a member of the electronic band Yellow Magic Orchestra, and Bowie was also relatively new to acting.

"I was with him for a month, every day, on a very small island in the South Pacific Ocean," Sakamoto told Fact. "It was an amazing experience. He was [a] very nice guy. Very straightforward." Sakamoto won a BAFTA for "Merry Christmas, Mr Lawrence," and was later nominated for both "The Last Emperor" and "The Revenant."

Towards the end of his life, Sakamoto reflected on how the coronavirus pandemic, and the breakdown of normal life that came with it, had the silver lining of spurring unique and innovative ideas in artists and musicians. "True creativity is destructive," said Sakamoto. "True creativity is making something entirely new. Something revolutionary and something destructive."