The Yellowjackets FX Team Shares The Recipe For That Delicious Wilderness Luau

This post contains spoilers for the second episode of "Yellowjackets" season 2.

Jackie (Ella Purnell) is toast. Actually, perhaps it would be more accurate to say that she's roast. The resident mean girl of "Yellowjackets" froze to death at the end of the hit Showtime series' first season, but it took two more episodes for her teammates to give in to the fact that her body is technically edible and they are very, very hungry. The group finally caved in the latest episode after a funeral pyre burial for Jackie had an unintended side effect: a really tasty smoked meat smell.

When cannibalism finally came to "Yellowjackets," the camera didn't shy away from the gory details but instead got up close and personal on the girls (and Travis) as they ripped chunks of Jackie's flesh off her by then-unrecognizable body, while cross-edited scenes show the group indulging in a Dionysian feast. It's a complicated scene, and the show's effects team told IndieWire that the feast required several prop versions of Jackie — including one inspired by a luau.

According to SFX makeup supervisor Todd Masters and makeup special effects coordinator Lordi Sandness, the show's team built multiple versions of a Jackie dummy for scenes involving her dead body, all of them based upon scans of Ella Purnell's final expression from season 1. First, there was the more expensive "hero dummy," which featured human hair and a silicone and fiberglass body. Though this was the most realistic Jackie, it wasn't exactly fireproof, so the team also constructed a version that could endure being engulfed in flames after the survivors push Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) to finally let go of her friend with a public cremation and memorial.