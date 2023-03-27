Succession's Cast Didn't Find Out Season 4 Would Be The Show's Last Until The Table Read

But for at least one cast member, the news of the show's ending came even later. Sarah Snook, who plays often-boxed-out Roy sibling Shiv in the series, told the Los Angeles Times she didn't actually know "Succession" was over until the series finale table read in January. "I was very upset," she told the outlet. "I felt a huge sense of loss, disappointment, and sadness." It's unclear at this time whether other cast members were also taken off-guard. The LA Times reports that Snook had caught signs that the show could be drawing to a close, but wasn't officially told it was over until the table read.

TV shows that are a part of the cultural zeitgeist have a long history of taking cast members by surprise with abrupt or unceremonious exits, from a "The Walking Dead" cast member buying a house just before finding out he'd be killed off, to a "The Sopranos" guest star getting whacked earlier than expected to a "Game of Thrones" actor finding out he was being killed off by reading a script. Still, stories of cast members left in the dark about the overall fate of a prestigious show, even after production on its final season had already began, seem rare. "It would have been nice to know at the beginning of the season," Snook explained, "but I also understand not being told until the end because there was still a potential that maybe this wasn't going to be the end."