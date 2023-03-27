John Wick: Chapter 4 Sound Team Created 'A Bespoke Head Explosion' For Each Headshot [Exclusive]

With a lead character who delivers roughly a hundred times more shots to the head than actual lines of dialogue, the emphasis on sound design, sound editing, and sound mixing is of paramount importance. As Keanu Reeves has continued to battle his way through four "John Wick" films, the action set pieces have now reached a thunderous crescendo while John Wick himself grows quieter and more stoic. In "John Wick: Chapter 4," Reeves may, in fact, speak the fewest amount of words in the entire series. That plays to Reeves' strengths as an emotive, physical actor and also inadvertently highlights the sights and sounds of the "Wick"-verse.

As a result, Reeves remains one of the most humble superstars, sharing the limelight with the technicians working tirelessly to bring this meticulously designed world to life. The sound of all the gunshots firing out from all different models of weaponry alone is enough to make your head spin. Helping to keep track of all those countless audio samples are Supervising Sound Editor Mark Stoeckinger and Re-recording Mixer Casey Genton from Formosa Group — one of the leading companies in post-production audio. /Film's Ryan Scott spoke to both artists in a telling interview that offers up a great deal of insight into just how much goes into the sound work of a major action franchise. (A snippet of that conversation is found below.)

Obviously, it should quickly be mentioned that the entire sound department deserves a ton of credit for their accomplishments here. Their efforts should wind up blowing audiences all the way to the back of the theater after the world sees "John Wick: Chapter 4" over the weekend.