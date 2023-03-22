Rob Zombie Celebrates 20-Year Anniversary Of House Of 1000 Corpses With Brand New Commentary Track

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Rob Zombie's first feature film, 2003's "House of 1000 Corpses," is a filthy little nightmare of a movie. Shot for only $7 million, Zombie's film took a lot of tonal and visual cues from Tobe Hooper's "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre," but filtered through the director's ultraviolent heavy metal sensibility. The film was bleak, violent, grimy, and uncomfortable. It also didn't make a lot of sense. What, for instance, was the true nature of the subterranean cyborg named Dr. Satan? It wouldn't be until the 2005 sequel, "The Devil's Rejects," that the true nihilism of the film's villains would be explored. Zombie didn't seem to care much about the victims of the wicked Firefly family — mostly traveling students and tourists who stumble into the Firefly's unsavory roadside attractions — choosing instead to focus on a family who have found solidarity in their mutual evil and innate need to kill and destroy.

"House of 1000 Corpses" was not well-received upon its release — it currently holds a mere 20% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes — but it can now be seen as the bold first step in the career of an undeniably fascinating filmmaker. Every Rob Zombie horror movie, though often cheap, is always harrowing, and undeniably his. He is capable of oily, unpleasant exploitation movies — "31" and "3 From Hell" fit this designation — but he began skewing into more thoughtful, adult material as he matured. His 2012 film "The Lords of Salem," for instance, recast Satan as a tool of feminist vengeance.

According to a report from Bloody Disgusting, Zombie, now 58, will be recording a brand new audio commentary track for "House of 1000 Corpses" to celebrate its 20th anniversary. A special edition Blu-ray will be made available on April 11, and Zombie's new commentary will be on it.