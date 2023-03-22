Did Steve Martin Just Tease An Only Murders In The Building Wedding?
There's finally some good news for the residents of the Arconia after all. The famous upper-scale New York City residence in Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building" is home to several affluent New Yorkers who have grown accustomed to only murders taking place in their building ... but they will finally have something good to celebrate — a wedding! Then again, judging from the show's past seasons, we won't be surprised if there's a murder within the wedding instead.
Steve Martin, who portrays the always-hilarious Charles-Haden Savage; a semi-retired actor and the former star of a renowned 1990s crime drama, in the series, is teasing the upcoming season — and it looks like fun.
Wedding bells for Mabel?
New behind-the-scenes photos shared by Steve Martin suggest that Mabel Mora, aka Selena Gomez, will tie the knot in the next season of "Only Murders in the Building."
Martin shared on-set images from the season to his official Twitter account on March 21, where he's seen linking arms with his co-star Gomez. In the photo, Martin spots a black tuxedo while Gomez wears a white wedding gown, complete with a veil. Whether the third season's storyline indeed includes Mabel's wedding or the self-proclaimed detectives are once again up to no good remains to be seen.
Guess what just happened! pic.twitter.com/V4aNJjQUKW
— Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) March 21, 2023
Martin, who co-created the series, shared another photo to the thread, this time of Gomez and their co-star Martin Short, who is also seen wearing formal black-tie attire. If we know Oliver Putnam well ... this could very well be a scene from his stage plays ... but the possibility of Mabel going on with it without a good reason seems implausible. It's worth wondering whether this is a real wedding in the show — and if it is — is there an incoming murder we should worry about?
Father(s) of the Bride?
The mystery comedy-drama series first premiered in 2021 and follows three strangers who came together thanks to a mutual passion (or, dare I say, obsession) for true crime podcasts and solving murders. But are they really solving anything if they keep getting embroiled in these crimes and are seen as suspects? While some fans presume there's more to the wedding plot than it may seem, others wondered if Martin was simply paying homage to "Father of the Bride," the 1991 comedy in which he plays the nervous dad of a bride. Interestingly, Martin Short also appears in the movie as the wedding's enthusiastic consultant.
"Only Murders in the Building" season 3 has seemed promising since we saw that unexpected murder at the end of season 2, and the addition of Hollywood legend Meryl Streep as a cast member has been exciting, to say the least. Joining this season is Paul Rudd (who returns as Ben Glenroy), former "Grey's Anatomy" star Jesse Williams and the terrific Ashley Park from Netflix's "Emily in Paris." There's no release schedule for the upcoming season yet, but its filming is currently underway in New York City.