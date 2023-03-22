Did Steve Martin Just Tease An Only Murders In The Building Wedding?

New behind-the-scenes photos shared by Steve Martin suggest that Mabel Mora, aka Selena Gomez, will tie the knot in the next season of "Only Murders in the Building."

Martin shared on-set images from the season to his official Twitter account on March 21, where he's seen linking arms with his co-star Gomez. In the photo, Martin spots a black tuxedo while Gomez wears a white wedding gown, complete with a veil. Whether the third season's storyline indeed includes Mabel's wedding or the self-proclaimed detectives are once again up to no good remains to be seen.

Guess what just happened! pic.twitter.com/V4aNJjQUKW — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) March 21, 2023

Martin, who co-created the series, shared another photo to the thread, this time of Gomez and their co-star Martin Short, who is also seen wearing formal black-tie attire. If we know Oliver Putnam well ... this could very well be a scene from his stage plays ... but the possibility of Mabel going on with it without a good reason seems implausible. It's worth wondering whether this is a real wedding in the show — and if it is — is there an incoming murder we should worry about?