John Wick: Chapter 4's Hiroyuki Sanada On 'Sword Fu' And Fighting Donnie Yen [Exclusive Interview]

For Shimazu, did you have any input on how he should look, move, or think?

Yes. Basically, Shimazu Koji grew up with John Wick together. They trained together. So my basic style is just like John Wick, gun-fu style. I had to learn that first. And also, Chad, the director, wanted me to use the Japanese sword, putting some Japanese flavor into the gun-fu style. So that was a theme of mine. During the three-week training before we started shooting, I put in a lot of ideas for my fighting style, gun-fu plus Japanese sword. So yeah, "sword-fu" or "sword gun-fu" or something [laughs]. Use everything together. Shimazu came from that mixture.

This is I think just a minor detail, but I find it really refreshing that Shimazu is from Osaka, instead of the typical Tokyo.

Yeah. But who knows if he did grow up in Osaka, right? He grew up with John Wick and then he went all over the world to work, to kill somebody [laughs], and then the High Table decided to make a Continental Hotel in Osaka, not Tokyo, so he went there as a manager. He wasn't necessarily [an Osaka native]. I didn't use any Osaka dialect.

How was the process of building chemistry with Rina Sawayama, who plays your daughter?

Oh, yes! We spent as much father-daughter bonding time as possible during rehearsal, because it was her first time acting, so she was so nervous. We spent a long, long time — every day we had a dialogue session or sometimes movement acting, or we tried another approach. And I gave her some pointers for the acting or action, how to show your character. She took that in so quickly — she was a great learner, and of course, she has great talent, so immediately she understood what I was saying. Day by day, she would get better. On the very first day of shooting, we felt like we were a real father and daughter [unit] already. And she had confidence. She was living as Akira, her role. I'm so happy she's done well.