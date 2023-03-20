Rye Lane Trailer: A Sundance Rom-Com Is Headed To Hulu

"Rye Lane" looks like it's set to include some light breaking and entering, a spectacularly awkward double date, and plenty of that aforementioned love for its vibrant setting. From Rye Lane Market to a pigeon-filled park to a stop that features a rhinestone cowboy street performer, "Rye Lane" looks like it aims to capture the heart of South London as much as the hearts of either of its lead characters. /Film's review compared the film to "Before Sunrise," so there's definitely a romance element at play here, but I also like that the trailer portrays Dom and Yas' extended meet cute as playful and potentially healing for them above all else.

The film marks the feature directorial debut of Raine Allen-Miller, with a script by Tom Melia and Nathan Bryon, who also worked together on the 2021 British sitcom "Bloods" (which Bryon co-created). Melia has previously written for "Hollyoaks" and "Zero Chill," while Bryon's credits include "Little Darlings" and "Bad Education" (the Brit series, not the Hugh Jackman film, or the Pedro Almodóvar one for that matter). While the cast and crew of "Rye Lane" may not be especially familiar to U.S. audiences yet, "Rye Lane" could change that with a Hulu release. The streamer has delivered some great, noteworthy streaming exclusives in the past year, including "Prey," "Good Luck To You, Leo Grande," and "Fire Island."

"Rye Lane" is set to join the Hulu programming lineup on March 31, 2023.