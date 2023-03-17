Evil Dead Rise Filmmakers Took Inspiration From The Makers Of Airplane! [Exclusive]

Horror and comedy are strange, but highly compatible bedfellows. And when we're talking about the "Evil Dead" franchise, they are natural, gruesome complements.

Sam Raimi's "The Evil Dead" is arguably the most important horror movie of the 1980s. It's a shoestring-budget fright-fest that masks its financial limitations with dizzyingly inventive framing and gonzo explosions of gore. Though it drew inspiration from George A. Romero's zombie films and the demonic possession craze kicked off by William Friedkin's "The Exorcist," its full-throttle exuberance was rooted in everything from Looney Tunes cartoons to Jerry Lewis comedies. Raimi's sequel, "Evil Dead 2," leaned harder into the zaniness, invoking The Three Stooges as we watched our hapless protagonist, Ash (Bruce Campbell), turn into a one-man Larry, Moe, and Curly (and if there was any kind of justice in the awards universe, Campbell would've won that year's Academy Award).

Raimi has since handed the "Evil Dead" reins over to a new generation. Fede Álvarez took a decidedly non-comedic approach to his 2013 remake, while the Starz series "Ash vs. Evil Dead" doubled down on the slapstick brutality. The word out of the 2023 SXSW festival is that Lee Cronin's "Evil Dead Rise" is the tonal culmination of the franchise's wildly varying flavors. According to /Film's Jacob Hall, "'Evil Dead Rise' is the most 'Evil Dead' movie, from the mind-melting body horror to the outrageous creature design to the darkly comedic spring in its step."

How did Cronin pull it off? He looked to the 1980 spoof classic "Airplane!"