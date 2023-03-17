Jurassic Park's Sam Neill Was Treated For Stage 3 Cancer, But Is In Remission

Sam Neill, star of movies such as "Jurassic Park" and "The Hunt for Red October," as well as all around multinational treasure, has revealed that he has been dealing with cancer. According to The Guardian, the 75-year-old actor disclosed this information in his upcoming memoir, "Did I Ever Tell You This?" The good news is that Neill is currently cancer free and is in remission.

Per the outlet, Neill underwent treatment for stage-three blood cancer after noticing that he had swollen glands while promoting "Jurassic World Dominion" last year. He received a diagnosis of angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma and was treated with chemotherapy. That didn't totally do the trick and Neill is now taking a chemotherapy drug that he will receive monthly in perpetuity. But, most importantly, he is, at present, cancer free. The memoir, ultimately, started as a way for Neill to keep himself busy during a troubling time, although he didn't set out to write one. He explained: