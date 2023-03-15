New John Mulaney Stand-Up Special Coming To Netflix In April

Everyone has their own favorite currently-working stand-up comic, and mine is Mr. John Mulaney. There's something about the way Mulaney sells a joke — told in a voice that sounds like it belongs to an old-timey radio announcer reporting on the explosion of the Hindenberg — that sends me into near-hysterics. I'm talking tears in my eyes here, people. So I'm thrilled that Mulaney has a new Netflix special on the way — "John Mulaney: Baby J."

The streaming service reports that the special will drop on April 25. The special was filmed at Boston's Symphony Hall in February 2023 and was directed by Alex Timbers, who also directed and executive produced Mulaney's special "Kid Gorgeous." I'm assuming the material here will be from Mulaney's recent tour, which was dubbed his "From Scratch" tour. I saw Mulaney perform this set in Philadelphia last year, and I can tell you it was very funny. So get ready to laugh, folks. Put those comedy caps on.

The Netflix press release adds:

A lot has changed in Mulaney's life since we last saw him. It's been a roller-coaster couple of years — he welcomed a son with actor Olivia Munn, got sober after a rehab stint and joined the five-timers club with his most recent hosting gig on Saturday Night Live.

The special will also feature music from David Byrne, who appeared in Mulaney's "Sack Lunch Bunch" special.