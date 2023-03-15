New John Mulaney Stand-Up Special Coming To Netflix In April
John Mulaney, tall child, is headed back to Netflix. The comedian will return to the streamer next month with a brand new stand-up special titled "John Mulaney: Baby J." Mulaney has a well-established relationship with Netflix, having headlined two other stand-up specials there — "The Comeback Kid" in 2015 and "Kid Gorgeous" in 2018. He also appeared in the hilarious, weird, very silly special "John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch" in 2019 — the same special that gave us the gift of Jake Gyllenhaal as Mr. Music.
This new stand-up special promises to feature material concerning Mulaney's life, which has undergone a shift over the last few years — he went through a divorce, go sober from his addictions, and had a child with partner Olivia Munn. Mulaney has been touring for the last year, and it's safe to assume much of his current tour material will find its way into this new special.
Baby J
Everyone has their own favorite currently-working stand-up comic, and mine is Mr. John Mulaney. There's something about the way Mulaney sells a joke — told in a voice that sounds like it belongs to an old-timey radio announcer reporting on the explosion of the Hindenberg — that sends me into near-hysterics. I'm talking tears in my eyes here, people. So I'm thrilled that Mulaney has a new Netflix special on the way — "John Mulaney: Baby J."
The streaming service reports that the special will drop on April 25. The special was filmed at Boston's Symphony Hall in February 2023 and was directed by Alex Timbers, who also directed and executive produced Mulaney's special "Kid Gorgeous." I'm assuming the material here will be from Mulaney's recent tour, which was dubbed his "From Scratch" tour. I saw Mulaney perform this set in Philadelphia last year, and I can tell you it was very funny. So get ready to laugh, folks. Put those comedy caps on.
The Netflix press release adds:
A lot has changed in Mulaney's life since we last saw him. It's been a roller-coaster couple of years — he welcomed a son with actor Olivia Munn, got sober after a rehab stint and joined the five-timers club with his most recent hosting gig on Saturday Night Live.
The special will also feature music from David Byrne, who appeared in Mulaney's "Sack Lunch Bunch" special.