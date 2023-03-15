Howard The Duck Writer Credits James Gunn For Resurrecting The Character

When walking out of James Gunn's 2014 film "Guardians of the Galaxy," the 10th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this author heard several other audiences members talking about the film's post-credits stinger. In the epilogue, the vaguely villainous Collector (Benicio Del Toro) sat destitute among the ruins of his collection or rare cosmic antiquities. Only a few of his beloved baubles has survived a cosmic blast, including a dog from Earth. The dog, wearing a Soviet space suit, was clearly salvaged from the 1960s Russian space program wherein canines were sent up in rockets to test their safety. The dog in "Guardians" is not Laika, but a fictional dog named Cosmo. The Collector had been keeping it in a cage on a distant planet for decades.

As Cosmo gives the Collector a sympathetic lick, a voice from off-screen (Seth Green) immediately points out how gross the dog is. A hard cut revealed the speaker to be none other than Howard the Duck, a spoof Marvel character created in 1973 by Steve Gerber.

Howard the Duck was conceived of as a wise-cracking, crass, hardboiled version of Donald Duck, meant to serve as an absurd counterpoint to the dignity of your average Marvel superhero. Infamously, in 1986, Willard Huyck adapted Howard to the big screen in a widely derided, openly annoying feature film. Because the "Howard the Duck" film bombed so hard, the character became a punchline, dismissed by many movie fans for decades. It seemed everyone hated him. That is, until Gunn dug him out of mothballs for a cameo.

Howard was rebooted in comic book form in 2014 by author Chip Zdarsky, the artist of "Sex Criminals." In an interview with CBR, Zdarsky admitted that Gunn's Howard cameo was directly responsible for giving his career a boost.