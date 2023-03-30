Rye Lane Director Raine Allen-Miller On Subverting The 'Cheesy' Romantic Comedy [Exclusive Interview]

I just want to start off by saying congratulations on such a stunning debut. It put such a smile on my face. I love a good rom-com.

Oh, thank you.

I've heard you're not the biggest fan of rom-coms, though. So what was it about "Rye Lane" that made you want to explore that in your first feature?

Well, I'm not not a fan of rom-coms. I just don't ... there's not any that have popped for me of late. There's some amazing rom-coms from the '90s, sort of early 2000s. But for me, I think I went into it going, "I love the idea of a very simple story of two people wandering around together, and I love humor," and I think that was the attraction. The script had the space for me to really flex my muscles and add South London — a place that's really close to my heart — to it. But yeah, I don't hate rom-coms. I feel like this is going around now!

Oh, no. Have a lot of people asked you that already?

Someone came in and went, "I heard you hate rom-coms!" I was like, "No, that's not true!" I think also, I don't like the rom-com term. It sounds so cheesy.

What did prep work look like for "Rye Lane"? Did you study any rom-coms or any other films for visual references?

No, I think I'm quite strong on my visuals. I've been directing commercials and music videos, and I've made a short film. I feel very clear on my vision of things. I obviously have influences throughout life: Films, photography, art that inspire me. But I definitely didn't research rom-coms. In a way, I kind of went into it going, "I want to make a rom-com that feels like my rom-com," and hopefully it does.