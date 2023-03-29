Rye Lane's David Jonsson And Vivian Oparah Talk About Breathing Life Into A New Rom-Com [Exclusive Interview]

Compelling romantic comedies may be few and far between these days, but they can still be effective incubators for promising new talent. Raine Allen-Miller's upcoming "Rye Lane" is no exception. David Jonsson and Vivian Oparah star as Dom and Yas, two recently dumped twentysomethings who commiserate over their lost love and open their hearts to the prospect of something new while spending one fateful day walking across South London. Jonsson and Oparah may not be household names just yet, but their performances in "Rye Lane" will likely change that for the better. Both are doing phenomenal work in the film: Their endless charm and phenomenal chemistry injects an already stylish story with a delightful amount of substance.

Watching these two holding down the rom-com feels like a reminder that anything is possible, especially knowing what these two are pursuing post-"Rye Lane." Jonsson has been outspoken about creating space for more nuance in Black stories. That all starts with the characters he embodies, like Gus Sackey, the investment banker he's portrayed for two seasons on HBO's "Industry." Music is another passion for Oparah, who's been steadily producing music under the pseudonym Bunny (and aspires to compose film scores in the future). For now, though, the actors are content with the work they put into Allen-Miller's debut feature — and for good reason. Below, I chat with Jonsson and Oparah about the challenges, opportunities and joys of working on "Rye Lane."

Note: This interview has been lightly edited for clarity and brevity.