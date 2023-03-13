The Little Mermaid Features A New Alan Menken Song Titled 'For The First Time'

According to Empire, Rob Marshall's "The Little Mermaid" — a live-action/CGI remake of John Musker and Ron Clements' 1989 animated film of the same name — will feature a brand new song called "For the First Time," to be sung by the titular mermaid Ariel (Halle Bailey) as she makes her first sojourn onto dry land after being transformed into a human. It was co-penned by Disney legend and award-winning songwriter Alan Menken, the EGOT maestro who co-wrote the songs for the animated "Little Mermaid" movie with Howard Ashman, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, the Broadway superstar and songwriter behind the Disney-released animated films "Moana" and "Encanto."

Menken's return is a big deal. In 1990, he won two Academy Awards for "The Little Mermaid," taking home trophies for the film's score and for the song "Under the Sea" (for which Ashman was also awarded the Oscar). Menken and Ashman's ballad "Kiss the Girl" was also nominated that year. In 1992, Menken would walk home with two additional Academy Awards for his work on Gary Trousdale and Kirk Wise's "Beauty and the Beast," again for his score as well as the film's titular song (which Ashman also won a posthumous Oscar for). Not through with the Disney Renaissance, Menken would repeat his Score/Song wins for "Aladdin" in 1993 and for "Pocahontas" in 1996.

Menken would continue to be Oscar-nominated for his many Disney-run projects after that, including "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," "Hercules," "Enchanted," and "Tangled." His upbeat, hummable songs are part of the reason there was a Disney Renaissance at all.