Meryl Streep Blesses Only Murders In The Building Season 3 Teaser With Her Presence

A major reason why I absolutely adore "Only Murders in the Building" is because of its use of New York theatre actors in its cast. Though the faces may not be as immediately recognizable to many, seeing the likes of Jane Houdyshell, Andrea Martin, Jackie Hoffman, and Ali Stroker populating this world fills me with so much joy. Of course, that doesn't mean I dislike a famous face either. Whether its Tina Fey and Amy Ryan in season 1 or Shirley MacLaine in season 2, "Only Murders in the Building" has found a way to implement these bigger stars into their world without the characters ever feeling out of place. And if they are out of place, that's part of the fun of the character.

Well, in season 3, they are bringing out some big guns. We already got a taste of Paul Rudd in the final moments of season 2, but alongside him, we have the biggest of big guns: Meryl Streep. The Internet was abuzz when Selena Gomez revealed Streep's casting on her Instagram a couple of months back, and now we get our first look of the three-time Oscar winner on the show, which is set to premiere sometime this year (hopefully sooner rather than later), in a brand new teaser that you can watch below.