Meryl Streep Blesses Only Murders In The Building Season 3 Teaser With Her Presence
A major reason why I absolutely adore "Only Murders in the Building" is because of its use of New York theatre actors in its cast. Though the faces may not be as immediately recognizable to many, seeing the likes of Jane Houdyshell, Andrea Martin, Jackie Hoffman, and Ali Stroker populating this world fills me with so much joy. Of course, that doesn't mean I dislike a famous face either. Whether its Tina Fey and Amy Ryan in season 1 or Shirley MacLaine in season 2, "Only Murders in the Building" has found a way to implement these bigger stars into their world without the characters ever feeling out of place. And if they are out of place, that's part of the fun of the character.
Well, in season 3, they are bringing out some big guns. We already got a taste of Paul Rudd in the final moments of season 2, but alongside him, we have the biggest of big guns: Meryl Streep. The Internet was abuzz when Selena Gomez revealed Streep's casting on her Instagram a couple of months back, and now we get our first look of the three-time Oscar winner on the show, which is set to premiere sometime this year (hopefully sooner rather than later), in a brand new teaser that you can watch below.
Watch the teaser for season 3 of Only Murders in the Building
As we learned from the ending of the previous season, this new murder mystery to be investigated by Steve Martin's Charles-Haden Savage, Martin Short's Oliver Putnam, and Selena Gomez's Mabel Mora will see us stepping away from the apartment building a bit more and into the world of Broadway. If my love of the theatre actors didn't tip my hand, this change of scenery has me more thrilled than you can possibly imagine.
Meryl Streep, naturally, will be playing an actor in the Oliver Putnam-directed show also starring Charles and Paul Rudd's Ben Glenroy, who is murdered on stage on the show's opening night. By the looks of this teaser, we will be getting an effervescent, utterly delightful Meryl performance. The last time she played a theatre actor in a project was 2020's horrendous adaptation of the quite delightful Broadway musical "The Prom," but I am going to trust that Steve Martin, co-creator John Hoffman, and their room of writers know how to utilize her energy better than that.
I know I will be eagerly anticipating the announcement of a release date. Last season premiered at the end of June 2022, so I would imagine season 3 would start hitting the Hulu airwaves around the same time. If you ask me, that is still too long of a wait. But I'll manage.