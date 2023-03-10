Shrinking Renewed For Season 2 At Apple TV+
"Shrinking" will bring back its talented ensemble cast for a new series of adventures — or should we call them misadventures? The acclaimed Apple TV+ comedy-drama series has officially received a second season order, according to Variety.
In a statement, Apple TV+ head of programming Matt Cherniss announced the second season and expressed the streamer's love for the show so far:
"We have loved the engaging, touching and hilarious world of 'Shrinking' since the beginning, and it has been wonderful to watch as audiences around the world continue to connect with these big-hearted characters ... We can't wait for viewers to experience what the cast and creative team have for Season 2."
In addition to proving Apple's admiration of the show, this second season renewal also indicates the streamer's confidence in it, since the first season is still being rolled out weekly. The eighth episode just hit the service today, leaving two episodes left until the first season comes to an end.
"Shrinking" premiered in January and stars Jason Segel as a newly widowed, grieving therapist who decides to break some rules and shake things up in his approach toward his patients. He's joined by a beloved "Star Wars" veteran, the spectacular Harrison Ford, in his second major television role (he previously appeared in the "Yellowstone" prequel "1923").
There will be more shrinking
Jason Segel's stint as the grieving therapist Jimmy Laird will continue in a brand new season. The story follows Segel's character, a therapist who is overcome with the loss of his wife. He begins breaking ethical barriers and telling his patients exactly how he feels, completely transforming their lives for better or worse. "Shrinking" is a show about feeling feelings and talking about them, and it's not a one-sided affair from a therapist who's passing down advice from on high: Jimmy is often impacted as much as his patients.
The series is teeming with laughs and dramatic depth, and is a charming dramedy that keeps you interested. Segel brings a level of humor to the show that's greatly appreciated, his pairing with Ford is fascinating to watch, and there are several other stellar performances from the show's supporting cast, which includes people like Jessica Williams, Christina Miller, Lukita Maxwell, Heidi Gardner, Michael Urie, and Luke Tennie.
The show is co-created and executive produced by "Ted Lasso" co-creator Bill Lawrence, Brett Goldstein (who plays Roy Kent on "Ted Lasso"), and Jason Segel, and it is executive produced by Neil Goldman, James Ponsoldt, Randall Winston, Jeff Ingold, as well as Liza Katzer.