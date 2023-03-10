Shrinking Renewed For Season 2 At Apple TV+

"Shrinking" will bring back its talented ensemble cast for a new series of adventures — or should we call them misadventures? The acclaimed Apple TV+ comedy-drama series has officially received a second season order, according to Variety.

In a statement, Apple TV+ head of programming Matt Cherniss announced the second season and expressed the streamer's love for the show so far:

"We have loved the engaging, touching and hilarious world of 'Shrinking' since the beginning, and it has been wonderful to watch as audiences around the world continue to connect with these big-hearted characters ... We can't wait for viewers to experience what the cast and creative team have for Season 2."

In addition to proving Apple's admiration of the show, this second season renewal also indicates the streamer's confidence in it, since the first season is still being rolled out weekly. The eighth episode just hit the service today, leaving two episodes left until the first season comes to an end.

"Shrinking" premiered in January and stars Jason Segel as a newly widowed, grieving therapist who decides to break some rules and shake things up in his approach toward his patients. He's joined by a beloved "Star Wars" veteran, the spectacular Harrison Ford, in his second major television role (he previously appeared in the "Yellowstone" prequel "1923").