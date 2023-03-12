HBO's The Last Of Us Only Used Action If It Would 'Move Character'

"There is more 'The Last of Us' to come, and I think the balance is not always just about within an episode, or even episode to episode, but season to season," Mazin added. "It's quite possible that there will be a lot more infected later, and perhaps different kinds." Both Mazin and Druckmann explain that when it comes to determining what action is necessary, it was a matter of what worked for the TV format — and these characters. "Within the episodes we were concentrating on, we generally stressed the power of relationships and trying to find significance within moments of action," Mazin said. "There may be less action than some people wanted, because we couldn't necessarily find significance for quite a bit of it. Or a concern that it would be repetitive. After all, you're not playing it, you're watching it."

Scenes in which Joel (Pedro Pascal) or Ellie (Bella Ramsey) shoot a bunch of infected would surely be pricey and complicated to film, and what would they add to the experience of watching the series? We would see that they're tough and capable, yes, but those are two things we already know. "Although a lot of people do like to watch gameplay, it needs to be, I think, a little bit more focused and purposeful when we're putting it on TV," Mazin concluded.

Druckmann echoed the same sentiments, describing the major sequences in "The Last Of Us" in a way that makes them sound a bit like 3D chess. "We took a high-level approach and looked at the action across the board. And every piece of action, if you look at the show, has to move character in some way," he explained. "If it doesn't move character and it was only there for spectacle, it was an easy cut for us."