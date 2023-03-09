Columbo Is Coming To Blu-Ray Later This Year, So Murderous Guest Stars Beware

Get out your tan raincoats, Peter Falk fans: "Columbo" is making a comeback with a special features-packed Blu-ray from Kino Lorber. The announcement of the new home video release comes via the official Twitter account for the distributor, with news first breaking on the "Cereal At Midnight" podcast.

"COLUMBO is coming to @KLStudioClassic as two box sets later this year chock full of special features," Kino Lorber posted, along with a picture of the raincoat-wearing, cigar-wielding investigator himself. Kino Lorber Studio Classic VP of Acquisitions Frank Tarzi spoke to the podcast about the release, explaining that the first box set is anticipated this summer, with the second due a bit later. "We have 'Columbo,' that's going to be coming out very soon," he told the podcast. "We're going to release it as two box sets."

"Every episode is going to include an audio commentary," Tarzi shared. "We're going to get a lot of archival interviews. A lot of the guys that were involved in the 'Kolchak' and 'Night Gallery' series are involved in the release of 'Columbo.'" Both the genre-blending crime show "Kolchak: The Night Stalker" and the Rod Serling series "Night Gallery" have recently gotten the Kino Lorber treatment, and with new interviews, remastered TV spots, and extensive audio commentary tracks, those box sets haven't disappointed. It sounds like fans of the long-running Falk-led detective series should expect something similarly special for the new set.