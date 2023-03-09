Judy Blume Forever Trailer: Praising An Author Who Spoke Truth To Young People

Judy Blume is a national treasure. She's the award-winning author of 25 novels, including "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret" (1970), "Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing" (1972), "Deenie" (1973), "Blubber" (1974), "Forever... " (1975), and "Starring Sally J. Freedman as Herself" (1977). Blume was the first widely-read author (certainly the first one I encountered as a kid) who spoke frankly about things like changing bodies, menstruation, masturbation, sex, and birth control.

Today Prime Video has released a new trailer for "Judy Blume Forever," which interviews Blume about her history and speaks to people like Molly Ringwald, Lena Dunham, Anna Konkle, Samantha Bee, Jason Reynolds, and Justin Chanda about the influence this trailblazing author gifted us with. As a girl who grew up with these books as a sort of personal schoolhouse, I admit to tearing up as I watched even this brief look at the documentary. In a time when books are under attack in America and facing banning and censorship, this goes beyond nostalgia and gratefulness to Blume for her work. It's important to realize the incredibly positive impact that honest and accessible information can have on children of all genders.