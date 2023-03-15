Boston Strangler Director On How Zodiac Influenced His True Crime Drama [Exclusive Interview]

We are in an era where it feels like the concepts of truth and justice have been under attack for the past several years, and I'm curious if that factored into your decision to make this movie, which is about a quest for the truth.

It's definitely a part of it. I agree. I think this film is as relevant today as ever. But I think for me as a filmmaker, it always starts with character. And I grew up in Boston and I had always heard about the Boston Strangler, and then a few years ago I started reading about the case and I discovered this incredible murder mystery at the heart of the story. But it didn't really all click for me until I discovered these two journalists, Loretta McLaughlin and Jean Cole, who broke the story of the Strangler and really challenged the norms of the era to do the work that was so important to them. I found their story deeply inspiring. And as you alluded to, the need for good journalism is as important as ever today with the rise of misinformation and all the cable news and all of that trainwreck.

There's been a real explosion of true crime projects over the past decade. Were there tropes that you wanted to lean into, and tropes that you definitely wanted to stay away from with this?

I looked at a lot of films, whether it was "Zodiac" — I think [director David] Fincher just does such an incredible job in terms of creating tone and a visual style that enhances the story. I really took a lot of lessons from that. But then I also looked at a lot of journalism films. I looked at how they photographed the newsroom in "All the President's Men." So it was not exclusively looking at true crime. And I think the biggest thing for me was trying to tell a story, trying to create a pressure cooker of a dramatic thriller, but not do it in a way that was at all exploitative. It was really important to be respectful of these victims, because it is a true story. I didn't want to depict violence in a gratuitous way, but I also wanted to really horrify people and immerse people in this story.

I guess that's where the "Zodiac" of it all comes in, that tone he was able to strike in that movie. I felt a sense of that in this film as well. I'm a sucker for these kind of movies anyway, but it felt like you really learned at the altar of Fincher for this particular project.

Certainly some of that, just in terms of restrained camera movement and placement and some of the darker color palettes. But I think, yeah, he's just such a master. There's so much to learn from all of his movies.

