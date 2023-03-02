A Disturbance In The Force Trailer: New Doc Looks Back At The Maligned Star Wars Holiday Special

The narration for the doc is done in the style of Darth Vader, naturally, and helps tee up the ball for the mysterious disaster that aired on CBS on that fateful November night in 1978. The doc is loaded with interviews from celebrity fans, with Seth Green, Weird Al Yankovic, Paul Scheer, Taran Killam, Donny Osmond, Gilbert Gottfried, Bonnie Burton, Bruce Vilanch, and the director of the special, Steve Binder, taking part. An official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

In 1977, "Star Wars" became a cultural phenomenon that single-handedly revitalized a stagnant film industry, and forever changed how films were sold, made, and marketed. Movies would never be the same again. A year later, neither would television. In 1978, CBS aired the two-hour "Star Wars Holiday Special" during the week of Thanksgiving and was watched by 13 million people. It never re-aired. While some fans of the franchise are aware of this dark secret, this bizarre two hours of television still remains relatively unknown among the general public. Simply put, we will answer how and why did the "Holiday Special" get made.

Lucasfilm, more specifically George Lucas, has pretty much buried the special, with no official VHS, DVD, or any sort of release to speak of. It's a fascinating relic of one of the biggest franchises in the world, and it looks like this doc will shed some much-needed light on the situation.

"A Disturbance in the Force" does not yet have a release date, but look for some initial reactions and possibly some news on that front following its premiere at SXSW next week.