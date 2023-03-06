Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Writers On Crafting Action Scenes And The Film's Prequel Comic [Exclusive Interview]

This film's been in the works for a long time with Covid pauses and shifting around with everything. Did the delays change anything that you had written?

Gayden: No. There was one major thing that we lost, which was the opening of the movie was set in the stadium for the Phillies. They were actually at a baseball game, and then Covid restrictions happened and they were like, "Nope, we can't do that." So they're like, "Why don't we watch it on TV, guys?" That was their one big change. Also production, I'm sure that was a big money-save, too. That was really the only change creatively.

Are there any comic runs that inspired the story?

Gayden: There was a lot of reading and developing, and we did go down a lot of avenues of comic runs that exist. At the end of the day, we really blue-skied the story and felt that it was the best continuation of the Shazam story — and Billy, in particular.

How closely did you guys work with David in terms of what you were going to do or storylines that you were working on?

Gayden: I mean, David was, from the very beginning, always in every meeting, read every draft; he was very intimately involved in everything, developing the creatures ... you want to speak to this?

Morgan: I came on later in the process, and you had already been developing with David. But he is, at least from my experience with him, incredibly collaborative, very clever, very thoughtful about where you're going to use visual effects and not, and really making sure that actually, the character story is the thing that comes through. That's why people are showing up. It's one thing to have things exploding on the screen, but the reason why you remember it is the heartfelt learned lessons and changes that characters undergo and go through that are the core of this film.

The poor superheroes don't get a lot of love for their work at the beginning of the film. I know there were newspaper articles printed around on screen, and that seems like something that would actually happen. Did you guys have a backstory for some of the things that actually went wrong with the Shazamily?

Gayden: Well, this sounds like a plug, but there's a comic that just hit shelves [on February 28, 2023] called "Shazamily Matters." I wrote a prequel that essentially answers your question directly, so go to your local comic store and find out. But there was a lot of stuff in developing the script where I built out all of their failures, and then we just shorthanded at the end because we had a lot of story to tell.

Morgan: It literally was one of my favorite things when I read the draft when Henry first sent it to me. It's like they are the heroes that Philadelphia does not deserve, and nor do they want, because they're teenagers messing things up. But man, for the audience, it's super fun. They'll learn. They'll get better.