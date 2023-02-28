RRR's Breakout Song Naatu Naatu Will Be Performed Live At The Oscars

The Academy Awards live telecast has always been a mixed bag, but of late it's been either depressing or outright disastrous. The 2021 ceremony was an unavoidably tentative affair due to the Covid lockdown, and not even the producing tandem of Steven Soderbergh, Stacey Sher, and Jesse Collins, who evinced a welcome bit of cleverness by moving the show to Los Angeles' Union Station, could breathe life into the dour proceedings (which were also weighed down by the unexpected passing of Best Actor nominee Chadwick Boseman).

As for 2022, Will Packer's network-kowtowing broadcast — which featured such ignominies as below-the-line nominees receiving their Oscars prior to the official start of the show (as people were still being seated), a trio of ill-matched hosts and Will Smith slapping presenter Chris Rock for making a joke about his Jada Pinkett-Smith's alopecia — went down as the most ineptly produced ceremony since Rob Lowe belted out "Proud Mary" with Cinderella.

With Jimmy Kimmel returning as host, the 2023 show should be more traditionally banal, which will be a vast improvement on last year's debacle. This means a load of wincingly unfunny presentations, baffling clip montages, and an unforgivably bloated runtime. But the tedium will be worth it if only because, as The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced today via its Twitter account, Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will perform the gloriously effusive "Naatu Naatu" from S. S. Rajamouli's surprise hit, "RRR".