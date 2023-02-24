M.O.D.O.K. Actor Thinks Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania's Retcon 'Really Works'

This post contains spoilers for "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania."

"Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" is in theaters, and audiences seem to be divided on one character from the film. If social media is anything to go by, people are split on M.O.D.O.K.'s appearance. This classic comic book character was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby and first appeared in "Tales of Suspense" #93 in 1967. M.O.D.O.K. has different origin stories in the comics, the first being George Tarleton, a man who used to work for Advanced Idea Mechanics (A.I.M.), which was an arms-dealing company employing advanced technology. He was mutated through an experiment that was trying to increase his intelligence. It worked, but it also shrunk his body and gave him a giant head, forcing him to float around in a hover chair.

M.O.D.O.K. (which stands for Mechanized Organism Designed Only for Killing, though the first word has been different in other iterations) is a weird-looking little dude on the page and maybe even weirder in video games and the brilliant self-titled Hulu animated series, voiced by Patton Oswalt. Still, translating this character to live-action was always going to create strong opinions.

As you likely know, M.O.D.O.K. in "Quantumania" is the new form of Corey Stoll's character, Darren Cross aka Yellowjacket, after he ended up in the Quantum Realm. He's working for Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) now and has quite the look, with a stretched-out face in a shiny metal mask. (It was recently revealed that writer Jeff Loveness was killed by him in a deleted scene.) M.O.D.O.K. is played for comic effect in the film, and Stoll recently spoke to Variety, saying that he believes the character's retcon "really works."