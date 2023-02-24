Succession Creator Jesse Armstrong Is Considering A Spinoff With 'Some Of The Same Characters'

There was bittersweet news for those of us who like watching horrible, wealthy people back-stab one another in their efforts to win control of the family company and, more importantly, get a kiss from daddy. "Succession," the hit HBO series from creator Jesse Armstrong, is coming to an end with season 4. The news is bitter, because we'll miss the devious politics and plots of the Roy family, but sweet because their story ending is an opportunity for things to really go off the rails.

In a new interview with the New Yorker, Armstrong seemed mostly confident that "Succession" season 4 wraps things up, saying, "I do think that this succession story that we were telling is complete." However, he also admitted to feeling "deeply conflicted" as he faces a future without the show, explaining that he tried to put off the final decision to end it for as long as possible and that he's nervous about publicly declaring that season 4 will be the last.

"The decision to end solidified through the writing and even when we started filming," Armstrong recalled. "I said to the cast, 'I'm not a hundred percent sure, but I think this is it.'"

But will this really be the last time we visit the world of "Succession"? As a wise man once said: "If it is to be said, so it be, so it is."