You Can See Marvel's Rogers: The Musical Live At Disneyland This Summer

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is obsessed with Captain America and it always has been. Even though the Joe Biden lookalike bid his superhero friends farewell 10 whole movies ago, he's somehow always top of mind — whether it's Sam Wilson struggling to follow in his footsteps or Peter Parker attempting murder atop Cap's giant fallen shield from the Statue of Liberty. But by far, the greatest tribute to America's Ass was the dazzling musical that took fictional Broadway by storm in the Disney+ series "Hawkeye." So if you haven't been able to shake the memory of "Rogers: The Musical" from your brain, then prepare to celebrate some very good news: Steve Rogers will officially take center stage in his own one-act musical!

Disney Parks announced the news via Twitter, sharing a brief teaser video and writing, "A short one-act musical is coming for a limited time this summer to Disney California Adventure Park! Stay tuned for more details."

A timeless story of a timeless hero! 🇺🇸 💫 A short one-act musical is coming for a limited time this summer to Disney California Adventure Park! Stay tuned for more details🤩 pic.twitter.com/N8Ugh54LsU — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) February 23, 2023

"Rogers: The Musical," the corny Hamilton parody that triggered Hawkeye's PTSD, will mark the first new show at Disney California Adventure since "Frozen – Live at the Hyperion" closed in March 2020. The Hyperion has remained dark since the COVID-19 pandemic began — but Cap has returned to save the day. No further plot details have been shared, but based on the title and what we've already seen of the musical, it tells the story of Marvel's First Avenger, Steve Rogers, from his origins to his (supposed) death.