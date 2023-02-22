RRR To Be RRRe-Released In U.S. Theaters In March

The "RRR" re-release will debut in over 200 theaters across the U.S. the Friday after the screening in Los Angeles. Rather crucially, the version in theaters will be the original Telugu version of the film. While many people have discovered the massive, three-hour spectacle on Netflix, the versions you can stream on that platform are not in the original language in which the movie was shot. So those who are looking for an authentic, original experience would do well to find a theater near you. I can also tell you from an anecdotal perspective that my screening of the film last year at my local Alamo Drafthouse was one of the best of my entire life and is something I wish every single movie-loving person in the world could experience.

The film itself is difficult to classify: Part historical epic, part musical, all action, it is one of the most roundly stuffed motion pictures one could ever hope to encounter. It defies simple classification. Despite that lengthy run time, it managed to catch on all around the world to become an unexpected hit, and even launched a pretty sizable Oscars campaign. While it failed to land a well-deserved Best Picture nomination, "Naatu Naatu" was rightfully nominated for Best Original Song.

N. T. Rama Rao Jr. (Jr. NTR), Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhat, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody star.

Tickets for the "RRR Fan CelebRRRation Live" go on sale February 23, with tickets available at AXS.com. Meanwhile, everyone else can look for a screening in your area by visiting RRR-EncoRRRe.com.