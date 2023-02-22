RRR To Be RRRe-Released In U.S. Theaters In March
One of the most unexpected yet beloved hits of last year is making its way back to the big screen. Variance Films, Beyond Fest, American Cinematheque, Potentate, and Sarigama Cinemas have announced that "RRR" is being re-released in theaters in the U.S. in March, and the whole thing will kick off with the world's largest screening of director S.S. Rajamouli's wild Tollywood epic on Wednesday, March 1. But that's just the beginning, as a national re-re-release will kick off on Friday, March 3.
First up, at 7:30pm on March 1, star Ram Charan will join Rajamouli, composer M.M. Keeravaani (the man responsible for the absolute banger of a song "Naatu Naatu") and additional special guests to be announced at a later date. They will be part of this huge screening, billed as a one-night-only event, dubbed the "RRR Fan CelebRRRation Live." It will be taking place at the American Cinematheque at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles. Christian Parkes, co-founder of Beyond Fest, had this to say:
"Since our first screening of RRR over eight months ago, we've watched Rajamouli's epic shatter cultural barriers and grow to become an all-out global phenomenon. Being able to give the film its biggest-ever screening in the original United Artists Theatre – one of the founding destinations of theatrical storytelling – is supremely poetic and the perfect venue to celebrate this modern masterpiece."
An experience not to be missed
The "RRR" re-release will debut in over 200 theaters across the U.S. the Friday after the screening in Los Angeles. Rather crucially, the version in theaters will be the original Telugu version of the film. While many people have discovered the massive, three-hour spectacle on Netflix, the versions you can stream on that platform are not in the original language in which the movie was shot. So those who are looking for an authentic, original experience would do well to find a theater near you. I can also tell you from an anecdotal perspective that my screening of the film last year at my local Alamo Drafthouse was one of the best of my entire life and is something I wish every single movie-loving person in the world could experience.
The film itself is difficult to classify: Part historical epic, part musical, all action, it is one of the most roundly stuffed motion pictures one could ever hope to encounter. It defies simple classification. Despite that lengthy run time, it managed to catch on all around the world to become an unexpected hit, and even launched a pretty sizable Oscars campaign. While it failed to land a well-deserved Best Picture nomination, "Naatu Naatu" was rightfully nominated for Best Original Song.
N. T. Rama Rao Jr. (Jr. NTR), Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhat, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody star.
Tickets for the "RRR Fan CelebRRRation Live" go on sale February 23, with tickets available at AXS.com. Meanwhile, everyone else can look for a screening in your area by visiting RRR-EncoRRRe.com.